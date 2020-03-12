COVID19: Events of 100+ people banned, but schools stay open

The Dutch government met this afternoon to hold a crisis meeting to decide the course of action in the wake of spiking COVID 19 cases. Meanwhile, the number of new cases recorded today stands at 111, while the total cases are 614.

Health minister, Bruno Bruins announced at a press conference that events with more than 100 participants are prohibited until Mar 31. Minister Bruins also recommends working from home as much as possible.

Schools stay open

With regard to primary education, secondary education and MBO, Prime Minister Mark Rutte says that there is currently no reason to close schools or take other measures. Young people are not the highest risk group. For universities of applied sciences and universities, it is best to offer large-scale lectures online from now on, says Rutte. This is his urgent advice.

