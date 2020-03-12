Eindhoven man embezzles €450,000

The District Court of East Brabant has sentenced a 36-year-old man from Eindhoven to imprisonment and community service. He misappropriated almost €500,000. The man must also repay the money he stole.

The man worked in the financial departments of various companies. He abused that position by transferring large sums of money to his personal account. He did this from 2014 to 2018 and caused considerable damage to his employers during this period. The man used the money to support a gambling addiction.

He has already served 38 days of the 338-day prison sentence. The remaining 300 days are conditional. The man’s addition influenced the court’s decision. He has since received treatment for his problem. The man will probably spend the rest of his life, paying back the money he pilfered.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven