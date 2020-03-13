Local company makes FoodTech 500 list

The Eindhoven-based company, byFlow, specialises in 3D food printing. It is now the only Dutch company among the top 20 of the global FoodTech 500 list.

FoodTech 500 draws inspiration from the Fortune 500 list. But FoodTech lists the global entrepreneurial talent at the intersection between food, technology and sustainability. The FoodTech 500 list received 1,200 applications from 54 countries across eight different AgriFoodTech categories. This year marks the first publication of this list.

Since its establishment in 2015, byFlow has achieved international recognition. Their flagship 3D food printer is commercially available. Many culinary professionals currently use it. It allows the creation of customised shapes, textures and flavours.

Future plans

Last year, the company announced a move toward industrialisation by introducing the 3D Food Print Farm. This is done with the aim of increasing food production capacity. “Household kitchens are not our target group. As technology leaders, we focus on R&D projects and collaborations with food professionals and industrial companies to upscale food production methods.” explains company CEO, Nina Hoff.

The company is not only pushing the boundaries of combining technology and food but also adding food sustainability to an already impressive resume. Clearly, byFlow is a force to be reckoned with.

Sources: byFlow, ForwardFooding

Written for Eindhoven News by Ame Harris

Editor: Melinda Walraven