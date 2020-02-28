ZuidZorg Youth Healthcare introduces CB4Internationals in Eindhoven. At CB4Internationals, located at Meerwater 27, internationals from Eindhoven and surroundings are welcome to receive a variety of youth healthcare services specifically aimed at international parents with children aged 0-4 years.

Skilled English speaking medical staff take extra time for parents who are far away from their home country, to discuss overall growth, development and wellbeing of their babies and toddlers.

It is a direct result of a need inventory in 2019 amongst internationals, where two thirds of the respondents indicated that they would highly appreciate a Youth Healthcare Centre specifically aimed at internationals.

CB comes from the Dutch ‘consultatiebureau’, a well-known concept for ages in the Netherlands. Some of the services of CB4Internationals:

Regular check-ups

You can go to CB4Internationals for regular check-up visits. The youth healthcare nurses and doctors monitor children’s development and health and answer questions in English about parenting and raising young children.They take more time to properly advise parents, for whom Dutch is not their native language, on items such as nutrition, safety, sleeping, tantrums, parenting, multilingualism and more. At the centre, you can also have your child vaccinated in accordance with the Dutch National Immunisation Programme (RIVM).

Walk-in consultations

CB4Internationals offers one regular walk-in consultation every week for questions and for measuring and weighing children. Every other week there is a qualified youth healthcare doctor available for medical questions.

Group consultation sessions

Multiple times per month group consultation sessions are organised under supervision of youth healthcare nurses, where important issues related to children of a certain age are discussed. At these sessions parents meet other parents, with children of the same age. Registration via our website is required, as there is room for 10 persons to attend each session.

More services to follow

In future, we are looking forward to expanding our services aimed at internationals. More information can be found on our English website.