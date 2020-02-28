Eindhoven to celebrate women

Next Sunday, 8 March, is Internation Women’s Day (IWD). Activities and celebrations will be held on that weekend across the globe. Here, in Eindhoven, it will be so too.

Eindhoven celebrates IWD on Saturday, 7 March 2020 in the large foyer of the Parktheater. People can attend presentations and performances, network, and simply meet other women. All in a relaxed atmosphere.

This year’s IWD theme is ‘Each for Equal’. “An equal world is an enabled world,” states the IWD website. “Collectively, each one of us can help create a gender-equal world. Let’s all be #EachforEqual.”

Women of various nationalities will present their creative talents at Parktheatre on Saturday. Visitors can also take part in workshops. There will be a ‘meeting point’ where people can connect with women who have developed special projects in diverse fields.

The celebrations will run from 13:00 to 18:00 and will cost €3 to attend. The afternoon is organised by the C.L.O. foundation (Latin American Centre for Orientation). They have partnered with Women Inc and the Alle Vrouwen in Eindhoven (All women in Eindhoven) platform. It is also part of Eindhoven’s centenary celebration.

Source: C.L.O.

Translator: Melinda Walraven