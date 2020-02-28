Assault suspect detained for longer 

A 25-year-old man from Geldrop was arrested on 24 February. He is suspected of involvement in the death of a man in Woensel. The suspect will be detained for at least two weeks.

The supervisory magistrates’ court determined that on Thursday.

The victim is a 33-year-old man from Best. He was found seriously injured on 16 February on General Reyndersweg in Eindhoven. He died later in the hospital from his injuries. It was determined that he was beaten to death. The suspect reported to the police station in Eindhoven.

It has become known that the victim and the suspect knew each other. But the Public Prosecution Service also states that many points are still unclear. The criminal investigation is ongoing.

Source:www.studio040.nl

