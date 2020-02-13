Students pitch ideas for their own companies at Startup Festival

Fontys students have the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to experienced entrepreneurs at Fontys’ annual Startup Festival today.

After hearing all of the pitches, the entrepreneurs will then select a winner.

The aim of Fontys Startup Festival is to encourage and support students to set up their own businesses. In addition to delivering pitches, students can also network with the entrepreneurs.

The festival programme also involves several guest lectures, for example by Daan Weddepohl, who founded Peerby, a website and app to lend and borrow items with neighbours. Wouter Staal, owner of the Yoghurt Barn franchise, will also give a lecture.

The festival will take place in IGLUU in Eindhoven.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Rachael Vickerman