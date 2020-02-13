Uncertain future for the tax office

The Eindhoven Belastingwinkel (Tax Shop) celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. However, the office’s future is uncertain, according to Chairman Jos Teklenburg.

Together with volunteers, this tax office ensures that local residents receive their tax dues. The office does not receive a subsidy from the Municipality and is only open on Wednesday mornings.

“With the new tax rules, people get less money back. The fact that we only open on Wednesdays has reduced the number of visitors in recent years,” says Jos. “Twenty years ago, we had 2,000 visitors a year, and now we only have 800. Do we have a future? That is the question”.

Pride

Despite the uncertain future, the chairman is very proud of the tax office’s anniversary. Together with volunteers like retired teachers and students, the office helps local residents with their finances on a weekly basis.

One of the volunteers, Bertens van Waardenburg, is a retired business administration teacher. “I stay alert by doing this work and I keep learning new things”, says Bertens. “But what I like the most is having real contact with people who visit the office with their problems.”

