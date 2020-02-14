Blixembosch to host 14th international carnival party

An annual carnival party with an international twist will be held later this month in Blixembosch.

A local neighbourhood association is planning the Blixembosch Family Carnival for the fourteenth year in a row. “In those years, we’ve already introduced many children to the best party of the year”, said organiser Wil van de Molengraft.

Many internationals such as expats and labour migrants also attend the carnival party, which attracts around 1,000 visitors every year, according to the association.

The party will be held on Sunday 23 February in the centre of Blixems.

Source: Studio040