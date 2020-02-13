New treatment for extreme obesity

The Máxima Medical Centre (MMC) will begin a new treatment for patients with the most severe form of obesity.

The new treatment combines gastric band and gastric bypass surgery to shorten the small intestine. In the case of extreme obesity, the regular way is based on stomach reduction and gastric bypass surgery.

According to the MMC, the new approach may lead to increased weight loss. “For the group of patients who do not lose enough weight and gain weight again, the banded bypass can be a solution. That is what we are investigating now,” says Dr Marleen Romeijn, a medical researcher in the field of obesity surgery.

The new approach is available for patients with a BMI of more than 50. The surgery is not yet standard. The MMC is currently investigating whether the new approach outperforms regular surgery.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei

Editor: Melinda Walraven