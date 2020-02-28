Sports and fun games at the Urban Sports Experience

The children in Geldrop need not be bored during this Carnaval holiday.

They can enjoy a lot at the Urban Sports Experience organised by Leef Geldrop-Mierlo.

The kids can go longboarding, Panna pitching, Indiaca (a form of the traditional Brazilian game, Peteca, which is similar to volleyball but is played with a shuttlecock), freerunning, archery, air track, and even snowboarding.

“We think it is important that children start playing sports early,” says Nijs van Bommel, one of the organisers. “If you learn something at a young age, it means its easier to do when you are older. So, if children see at an early age how much fun sports are, they will continue to do so later in life”.

There are not only many sports the children can do themselves. There are also various clinics, such as for breakdance. The Urban Sports Experience can still be visited on Friday.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives Inburgering classes in Meerhoven. Click here for more info.

Editor: Melinda Walraven