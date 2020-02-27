Registrations open for Eindhoven Marathon

Registrations for the 37th edition of the Eindhoven Marathon opened today. The marathon organisation expects over 25,000 people to take part this year.

The marathon will take place on the second weekend in October. Saturday 10 October there will be several events, including a 20km and 12.5 walk and a 5KM4ALL race. There will also be a Plogging Run, where participants combine jogging with picking up litter. All of these events will start and finish in Strijp-S.

There will be several more events on Sunday 11 October, including a Mini Marathon, the Jumbo 10km race, the half marathon and the full marathon. The marathon will begin at 10:00am at Mathildelaan in the city centre. The half marathon will start at 2:00pm. Both races will finish on Vestdijk.

To ensure participants can enjoy the race as much as possible, the marathon organisation imposes a limit on participant numbers in some races. This includes the Jumbo 10km race, which is open to a maximum of 5000 people. There are no limits for the marathon and half marathon, though.

To register for any of these events, see marathoneindhoven.nl.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Rachael Vickerman