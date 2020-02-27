Weekendtips from Yvette

This weekend in Eindhoven…. Yvette’s tips.

It’s the weekend in Eindhoven but where do you need to go? A great weekend to be in Eindhoven as there is a lot to do! You can dance the night away on Friday on some great latin music, go stargazing on Friday or Saturday, see some awesome English improv theater or get to meet the culture of beautiful India.

Friday: Calle Ocho



Check here for more event details.

Saturday: Chili Con Comedy



Sunday: The Indian Experience



Friday and Saturday: Stargazing



About Yvette:

“I’m the manager of the biggest expat Facebook group in Eindhoven – Expats in Eindhoven. A group dedicated to help expats have a great time in Eindhoven, get to meet new people and answer their questions. Further I work as graphic designer for my own company STUDIO YDID. In my free time I like to go running, race cycling, go out with friends and family or listen to the band Queen. If you want to know more – feel free to mail me at [email protected]”