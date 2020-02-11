Home goes up in flames

Yesterday, a home on Hobbemastraat in Eindhoven completely burned out.

The fire raged in a house above the Houben bakery. The fire started on the second floor and spread to the attic. The premises had been empty for a while. Nobody was hurt.

The cause of the fire is unclear. A fire investigation team is on site to determine the cause and investigate the damage.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta

Editor: Melinda Walraven