Food Bank gets 100,000 cups of soup

Over 100,000 cups of soup have already been donated to the Eindhovense Voedselbank, Eindhoven Food Bank.

Soupalicious set up a project that provides fresh food to underprivileged families. For every bowl of soup bought in the city hall, one cup goes to the food bank.

The soup is made from fresh vegetables and fruit. “A food package from the food bank often contains chips, biscuits, and bread. Fresh vegetables are often missing. It is also too expensive for these families,” says Milco Aarts, director of Soupalicious. “With this project we make sure that the families get the vegetables they need.”

According to André Verschoor of the Food Bank, this type of project is desperately needed. “The supermarkets are more conscious of wasting as little food as possible. There is not much is left for us”, he says. “That is why these kinds of projects are very welcome.”

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives Inburgering classes in Meerhoven. Click here for more info.

Editor: Melinda Walraven