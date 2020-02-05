Fontys sees substantial growth in students numbers

Fontys Hogescholen has seen a further increase in the number of students over the past year.

In 2019, almost 11,100 students started a higher professional education programme at the institute. That represents a six per cent increase in the number of first-year students compared to the previous year.

The growth is much more substantial than the national average. In the Netherlands, this increase was less than three per cent. According to Fontys, this is mainly due to the increased interest in the basic education teacher training academies and psychology courses. In those fields, there was a more than 30% growth. That is, however, a decrease in the number of students enrolling for other courses, such as nursing.

With more than 44,000 students, Fontys Hogescholen is one of the largest universities of applied sciences in the Netherlands. A large proportion of those students are studying in Eindhoven. That is also where Fontys’ head office is located.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven