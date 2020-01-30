World Cancer Day: live broadcasts to answer your questions

World Cancer Day is on Tuesday, 4 February. On that day, Catharina Hospital will hold a live broadcast to answer questions about cancer. People could already send in their questions.

During the live broadcasts, Catharina Hospital staff intend to cover the four most common types of cancer: lung cancer, bowel cancer, gynaecological cancer, and breast cancer. The broadcasts can be followed via Catharina Hospital’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as well as Omroep Brabant’s website, Facebook page, and mobile app. Cindy de Koning will host the live broadcasts.

On Tuesday 4 February, ‘App de Expert‘ at Catharina Hospital will offer the following programmes:

15:30: Lung cancer with lung doctors Ben van den Borne and Quincy de Waard.

16:30: Bowel cancer with surgeon, Pim Burger, and radiotherapist, Jeltsje Cnossen.

18:30: Gynaecological cancer with surgeon, Ralph Hermans, and oncologist, Jurgen Piek.

19:30: Breast cancer with surgeon, Yvonne van Riet, and internist oncologist, Birgit Vriens.

During the live broadcasts, viewers can submit questions via WhatsApp and Facebook. A telephone number will also be announced to which viewers to send questions. People can already send their questions to the following email addresses. Each email address relates to a specific type of cancer.

