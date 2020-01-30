Bergwijn drops PSV for Tottenham Hotspur

It is official – Steven Bergwijn will continue his football career at Tottenham Hotspur. PSV might be losing an important player but the club will gain millions of euros.

The 22-year-old striker has left PSV for the top English football club. Both PSV and Tottenham have confirmed this transfer on social media.

Bergwijn, who was born in Amsterdam, has been playing in PSV’s youth programme since the 2011-2012 season. He signed his first professional contract with PSV in 2014. He made his debut at the age of 17 during the KNVB Cup for Almere City. Bergwijn scored eight times during the 2017-2018 championship season and 14 times in the following season.

Bergwijn renewed his contract with PSV until mid-2023 but, then, chose Tottenham. It is reported that this transfer will earn PSV €32 million. The deal was announced on Sunday afternoon and the player came under criticism. Some PSV supporters believe Bergwijn missed the game with FC Twente without permission. Bergwijn explained that he just followed the plan.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei

Editor: Melinda Walraven