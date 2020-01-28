Stricter rules for carnival parade

Strict measures have been put in place to prevent problems during the annual Lampegat Carnaval parade in Eindhoven.

The Stichting Federation Eindhovens Carnaval organisation has decided to close part of Geldropseweg for a closed event. They are doing this to keep the crowds on Geldropseweg in Eindhoven under control during the parade on 22 February. This area will stay closed from 10:00 to 23:00.

There is also a glass and cans ban this year. The municipality states that this is necessary in the interests of public order, safety, health, and protection of the residential and living environment.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta

Editor: Melinda Walraven