CKE turns 100 in 2020

The Eindhoven Centre for the Arts and Culture or CKE (Centrum voor de Kunsten Eindhoven) is celebrating its centenary anniversary.

The Eindhoven Centre for Art and Culture held its first event to commemorate this anniversary last weekend. Monique List, Eindhoven’s councillor for cultural projects opened the jubilee year celebrations at Café C Live!. The first edition of this was held on Friday evening. She also asked the first question of the pub quiz during the festive evening.

The CKE’s anniversary celebrations will continue throughout the year, just like the Eindhoven 1920-2020 city festival. Cafe C Live! is held every Friday evening in the CKE building.

A proud moment for the CKE

Over the past 100 years, the CKE has been through a lot. The origins of the current centre for art and culture lies in the Stichting Eindhovense Muziekschool. It was founded in 1920. In 1989, this foundation merged with the Stichting Ballet en Beweging (Ballet and Movement Foundation) into Stichting Centrum voor Muziek en Dans (Centre for Music and Dance Foundation).

It was followed by another merger a year later. The entre for Music and Dance Foundation joined the Stichting Kunstzinnige Vorming Eindhoven. Together, they formed the center as it is known today. There were several major cutbacks and relocations. The CKE is now located on Pastoor Petersstraat. The CKE’s 100-year existence is a proud moment for the centre.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives Inburgering classes in Meerhoven. Click here for more info.

Editor: Melinda Walraven