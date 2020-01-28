“PSV supporters are damaging the club’s image”

The crisis in PSV has worsened due to last Sunday’s riots. That is what sports marketer, Bob van Oosterhout, of the Eindhoven-based company, Triple Double, says.

Some 50 PSV supporters expressed their dissatisfaction on Sunday evening after the PSV’s 1-1 draw against Twente. They threw stones and fences in front of the stadium. Van Oosterhout feels that although their anger is understandable, their actions still do not make sense.

“They are not helping the club in this way. This whole crisis affects not only football, but also the good name and value of players. What is happening at PSV right now is disastrous.”

Van Oosterhout urges fans to continue supporting their club. “PSV itself now has to take the right steps; the club will be fine. The club has built up a strong image and success over the past few years. When everything goes well again, everyone will quickly forget about the crisis.”

