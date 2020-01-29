V&D building renovation starts

The renovation of the former V&D building in the centre of Eindhoven has started.

The inside demolition has begun. There inside of the building will be stripped. In a few weeks, it is the outside of the building’s turn.

The former V&D building will be redeveloped and given a new look and feel. Various measures will be taken to guarantee the public’s safety. This is according to the Municipality. These measures include putting up barriers on Rechtestraat and Vrijstraat. The shops and homes in the vicinity of the former V&D building will remain accessible.

Sustainable

The V&D building will be renovated sustainably and given an A energy label. Among other things, there will be a green roof with a terrace. The building will also be removed from the gas line and will be heated using heat pumps. The work is expected to last until the end of 2021.

Two retail chain stores will be located on the ground floor of the new building. Microlab will take up residence on the four floors above. Microlab is now located at Strijp-S. There it rents out some 800 flexible workplaces to 230 small companies.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven