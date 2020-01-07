Regional economic growth continues

According to an ING report, the economic growth of the Eindhoven region remains stable.

Last year, it was only two per cent. This year, the growth rate is 1.8%. That is slightly higher than the national average.

According to researchers, the world economy is in somewhat of a slump. This has, however, not yet affected the companies in the Brainport region much. Things will go full steam ahead in 2020 for companies involved in computer chips and chip machines. ING also expects many of the High Tech Campus’ high-tech companies to achieve good results.

More spending power

Many employees will have a pay rise this year too. As a result, they will spend more at, for instance, shops and restaurants in the region. Finally, ING says unemployment in the region will also remain stable. Unemployment is now at 3.4%.

In recent years, there have been strong growth figures for the Brainport region. In 2017, growth was at almost five per cent. The region, therefore, achieved a leading position in the Netherlands.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta

Editor: Melinda Walraven