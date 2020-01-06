PSV opens store in city center

PSV will open a store in the center of Eindhoven at the start of next season.

The store will be located on Marktstraat 3, at the junction between Demer and Markt.

“The search for the right property did not go overnight”, says Arne van Breugel, Manager Merchandising & Licensing at PSV. “Our starting point was to find a building in the heart of the city center with a look that does justice to the history of PSV and Eindhoven. The realisation of this also fits in with the active role that the club wants to play in the city. The property, owned by the Van der Looy family from Waalre, has a unique location and a beautiful, historic appearance with characteristics from Eindhoven.”

With the arrival of the store, PSV hopes to better facilitate fans. Supporters can purchase merchandise from the club and city in the PSV Eindhoven City Store. The store will open its doors on July 1, 2020.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Dirk