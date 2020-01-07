Eindhoven’s centenary celebrations begin

Eindhoven, the city, has been in existence for 100 years. And the celebrations have begun with performances, speeches and a talk show at the 100 jaar Groot Eindhoven (100 years of the larger Eindhoven).

The merger, in 1920, of the towns of Strijp, Stratum, Gestel, Tongelre, Woensel, and Eindhoven were remembered. Eindhoven Mayor, John Jorritsma, reflected on the importance of this merger for the rapid growth of Philips in the first half of the 20th century.

Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, addressed those present via a video recording. He praised the successes of the Brainport region and congratulated Eindhoven on its 100th anniversary.

Solar team

The TU/Eindhoven’s solar team was also present in this event. They won the World Solar Challenge last summer. TU professor, Maarten Steinbuch, drew attention to the fact that deadly bush fires are now ravaging the area where that race took place.

The Eindhoven break dancers, The Ruggeds, also gave a spectacular performance.

