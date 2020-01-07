Local CEO wins Award

The Neunen Entrepreneur of the Year Award of 2019 was presented to Hans Duitsers on Monday evening.

The jury was unanimous that the Hans Duitsers, CEO of the Sioux Group, is the Entrepreneur of the Year. It was partly due to the acquisition of the company, German 4Plus, and the recent developments in China.

The Sioux Group is based in Eindhoven. It supports the high-tech industry in the development and manufacture of complex production systems. Duisters started his company in 1996.

It has since grown into a world-class software company. The Sioux Group does not only have an office in the Netherlands. They also have branches Belgium, America, Vietnam, and Russia.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta

Editor: Melinda Walraven