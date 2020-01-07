Gameroom 040 brings gamers together

A new gaming venue called Gameroom 040, has been opened in Strijp. People can play games here, watch films and chill out.

For €2, gamers can use the computers for an hour. Tolga Ekenci, the venue’s owner, intends to add something new to the neighbourhood: “Nowhere in the area can you play video games together. We are really adding something new to Strijp. Young people like to play their games together. That is possible here.”

Visitors can not only play games for an hour for fun. There are also groups that rent the premises for professional use. “Last week we had a booking from a group of fortnight players, and the kids joined in later at other computers too,” says Ekenci. “That combination is especially fun.” For the future, he hopes to be able to invest more in professional gamers in his ‘room’.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives Inburgering classes in Meerhoven. More info here.

Editor: Melinda Walraven