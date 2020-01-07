US symphony orchestra to play Metallica songs

The San Francisco Symphony Orchestra will play songs by the legendary rock band, Metallica, on Wednesday. This performance will take place in the Eindhoven Muziekgebouw.

The orchestra shall be accompanied by the Ukrainian band, Scream Inc. Thirty musicians in total are involved in the concert, from horns and percussionists to pianists and violinists. They will play the album S&M together. The concert begins at 20:15 on Wednesday.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta who gives Inburgering classes in Meerhoven. More info here.

Editor: Melinda Walraven