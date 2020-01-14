New Michelin star for Valkenswaard eatery

Restaurant Eden in Valkenswaard received its first Michelin star on Monday afternoon.

The number of Michelin stars and starred restaurants in Eindhoven has remained the same. This was announced today in Amsterdam.

Restaurant Wiesen from Eindhoven has kept its star, just like the Eindhoven restaurants, Zarzo and De Karpendonkse Hoeve. De Treeswijkhoeve in Waalre and De Lindehof in Nuenen also retained their stars.

Cas Pikaar of restaurant Doyy in Eindhoven won the Young Chef 2020 award.

Source: www.studio040.nl

