A man tried to rob the Jumbo in Nederlandplein, Eindhoven on Wednesday evening.

The perpetrator could, however, not strike as security staff chased him off. The man was armed with some kind of sharp weapon. The police are currently looking for witnesses and are investigating the case further.

Considering the increase in robberies in Nederlandplein, the City Council has promised to provide additional surveillance in the area.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei

Editor: Melinda Walraven