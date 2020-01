Construction workers found a leaking gas pipeline during excavation work on Korianderstraat in Gestel this morning.

The workers immediately contacted the fire brigade, and temporarily sealed the pipes with duct tape.

Network operator Enexis then took over to repair the leak, allowing the fire brigade to return to the fire station.

Although local residents smelled gas, they did not need to be evacuated.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Rachael Vickerman