Robbers target grow-op

A house in Botenlaan in the Eindhoven neighbourhood of Strijp was burgled last night. When officers arrived at the scene, it turned out there was a cannabis nursery in the house.

The police suspect it was a ‘rip deal’, a robbery performed by other criminals. According to witnesses, three suspects drove away in a car. They may have had a weapon with them.

Several boxes were taken and the police found an unharmed man at the house. Because the cannabis plants had to be cleared, the street’s electricity was switched off for a while.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven