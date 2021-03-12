King’s day 2021 @Eindhoven-What to expect?

The King’s Day celebration will take place on Tuesday 27 April 2021. Of course, the event will be different than in previous years because of COVID-19.

Brainport Eindhoven is therefore developing a program with design and technology for a broad audience that fits within the measures in place at that time.

The royal couple chose Eindhoven because Brainport Eindhoven, with its strength in design and technology, is eminently capable of developing a programme that is not only corona-proof but above all will cast an inspiring eye on a hopeful, beautiful and also human future.

In addition to Dutch Design Foundation, Eindhoven365 and other partners in the city are also working closely with the Royal Family and the Government Information Service on the organisation of King’s Day 2021.

“This year we are celebrating the largest Orange Party at home, Different from usual, but live, interactive and versatile.” announced the municipality on Twitter.