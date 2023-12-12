City centre to be festively decorated

The centre of Eindhoven is, as it were, ‘wrapped’ with decorations. Lampposts are transformed into candlelights and special Christmas trees are placed at various locations. Additionally, there is also the Winter Garden and of course, music enthusiasts will treat themselves in the Klokgebouw and Muziekgebouw.

The Eindhoven City Centre Foundation and Eindhoven365 have joined forces again to decorate the city. Design objects are placed in the city according to the design of the organization HeyHeydeHaas.

Entrepreneurs who finance the ‘Wrap up the Year’ project also contribute to organising activities during this period in the city centre of Eindhoven. The intention is to make the city more attractive during the holidays.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha