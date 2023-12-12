Million lights glow at Lumina park in Evoluon

Eindhoven has an additional lights festival: Lumina Park. In the garden of the Evoluon, there is a walking route of one and a half kilometres with 150 light artworks. Some are interactive and with sound.

Back to the Future is the theme of the first edition of Eindhoven. That is why the well-known DeLorean is the showpiece of the route. Furthermore, the route is divided into different eras. Visitors walk from the ancient Romans straight to ‘the future’. A long light tunnel has also been constructed.

Multiple parks

The Lumina Park is a concept from Eastern Europe. Eindhoven is now the first city in Western Europe with this festival of lights. “We are honoured. Eindhoven is the City of Light, so there couldn’t have been a better location,” says organiser Jan Szagdaj. “The rides and lights are especially fun,” says a little boy. “GLOW is more beautiful; you see more unique things there,” adds a teenager.

According to the organisation, the new festival is not a competitor of GLOW. Lumina Park is a different concept, with different activities and an entrance fee. The park can be visited until January 7.