Redevelopment Kleine Berg kicked off

Seetha
Picture Credit: Studio040

The first preparations for the redevelopment are being made on the Kleine Berg in Eindhoven. The shopping and catering street is getting a metamorphosis, which will start at the beginning of January. 

Car-free

The work should be completed by the end of April. The city council recently decided that the new Kleine Berg should be car-free. Entrepreneurs and residents stated that they did not agree. Fewer cars, they say, but preferably no ban.

First look

The first employees of contractor Den Ouden Infra have started constructing the sewer. Green lines have also been applied to the street. One could already visualise what the  Kleine Berg will soon look like, with a roadway in the middle and sidewalks with paving stones on both sides.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha

