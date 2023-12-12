Brainport starts collaboration with South Korean chip industry

ASML and TU/e ​​have signed a declaration of intent to collaborate closely with the South Korean semiconductor industry in the future. The president of South Korea is paying a two-day state visit to the Netherlands and is committed to closer cooperation in the field of semiconductors. As part of this, the parties want to set up a winter academy in the Brainport region.

Winter Academy

To strengthen cooperation between the countries, a winter academy will be organised for the first time in February. This should lead to the exchange of talent and knowledge. It is not clear whether the intention is to permanently bring South Korean talent to the Brainport region.

With the winter academy, around fifty tech talents will be guided around the region for a week for the first time in February. For example, working visits are made to locations such as ASML, TU/e ​​and NXP. Not only are South Korean talents participating in the initiative, but also Dutch ones. Companies such as ASM, IMEC and NXP are also involved in the organisation.

‘Ideal Location’

TU/e chairman Robert-Jan Smits says he is pleased with the collaboration with the South Korean chip industry. “The Brainport region is the ideal location for this, with its strong semicon companies and the strong position of TU/e ​​in the field of Semicon, with high-tech systems and photonics”, says Smits.

Increasingly important

“Semiconductors are increasingly important to our world. The EU, the US, China, South Korea and the Netherlands are all investing heavily. One of the most important conditions for this is training talent, especially educated engineers”, said the chairman.

The signing of the declaration of intent took place at ASML’s headquarters in Veldhoven, with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol present, together with King Willem-Alexander. The statement itself was signed by Minister Geoffrey van Leeuwen and Korean Minister Dukgeun Ahn, both Ministers of Foreign Trade.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha