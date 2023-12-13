New apartments at Strabrecht College in Geldrop

The green light has been given for the construction of 73 apartments at Grote Bos (large wood) in Geldrop, near Strabrecht College. The city council unanimously approved a zoning plan on Monday evening, which should make construction possible.

However, the municipality must take into account objectors in the area who do not like the plan. They say they were surprised by the plan, because eight ground-level homes were initially planned to be built at this location. Now the plan has been expanded. According to local residents, this will cause view into the houses and less privacy. Housing Alderman Godfried van Gestel promised the city council to do his best to prevent long objection procedures, and therefore construction delays. This concerns owner-occupied and rental properties. A third of the apartments are social rental.

Struggle

Although all groups agreed to the zoning plan, it was sometimes a struggle, they said. “You must seize every opportunity now to build in times of housing shortage. On the other hand, you also want to take residents and objectors into account”, Erik Ketelaars, of DGG (democratic grouping Geldrop), the largest fraction in the municipal council, says. “We have struggled with it for a long time, also because the entire process in this file does not deserve any beauty prize”, Ton van Happen, of D66, (democrats), adds.

Unity

Ultimately, despite all the critical comments, the municipal council appeared to be unanimous in the decision. “This is a good plan. We have to start as soon as possible. The shovel must be in the ground”, CDA (christian democrats) councilor, Mark van Schaijk, added with conviction.

It remains to be seen when that shovel can really be put into the ground. This therefore depends, among other things, on possible objection procedures.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob