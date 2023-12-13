Uncertainty persists at Lunet Zorg; participation needed

Lunet Zorg (lunet care) must allow a local client council that has a say in the policy of the healthcare institution. This is evident from a statement by the Landelijke Commissie van Vertrouwenslieden (national committee of confidential persons, LCV). But that does not yet provide much clarity for the healthcare institution.

The LCV is a mediator in conflicts between boards of healthcare institutions and client councils. The disagreement arose with a client’s family when Lunet Zorg wanted to move the client to another institution.

And such local input should not simply be pushed aside, according to the LCV. Lunet does have a central client council, but it is said to lack local antennae. De Familieraad of Lunet Zorg (the lunet zorg family council) says it is therefore pleased with the ruling.

“There is no need for the clients to move”, Hennie van Schooten, of the Familieraad, who was not directly involved in the dispute, says. “The move is not happening because it meets the care needs of the residents, but because it benefits the financial position of the institution”.

Local council

The board of directors (board) of the healthcare institution has not yet responded to the committee’s ruling and says it is still studying the ruling. The ruling seems to open the door to a local client council that should serve as a discussion partner for Lunet. And that could be an advantage in the dispute over the healthcare institution’s swimming pools. A problem that has been going on for about a year and a half now.

Veldhoven

In that file, a trial was recently conducted with the swimming pool in Veldhoven, to allow clients to swim there. The option for clients to use the Veldhoven swimming pool as standard in the future is ‘very serious’, a spokesperson for Lunet Zorg said. But what the possible consequences of that move will be for the clients and what costs it will entail have yet to become clear.

Hennie van Schooten is not satisfied with the development. “It is not clear to us how large that trial was, and which clients participated in the trial, were the clients with the most serious medical indication also included in the trial? That makes a big difference”.

Accessibility

There are also concerns about accessibility. “The swimming pools are now also accessible to clients who do not have a medical indication, because it is also important for people without an indication to be able to swim. Is that option still there when swimming moves to Veldhoven? I doubt it”, Van Schooten said.

Lunet Zorg intended to close the swimming pools, but the Familieraad reacted negatively to this, while Eindhoven politicians were also not unmoved. An investigation into the proposed closure and its necessity followed. This revealed that Lunet must first consult with the client council and the bank.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob