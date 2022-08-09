Record number of visitors at World of Dinos

The counter stands at more than 25,000 visitors at World of Dinos and that is a record according to the organisation. “We have never attracted so many visitors in such a short time,” says spokesperson Mike Leegwater.

The exhibition can be seen in the Klokgebouw on Strijp-S. It is the largest dinosaur expo in Europe.

It is especially fun for children. “The theme appeals to the imagination of children.” says Leegwater. “At World of Dinos, children experience these beasts lifelike. This is partly due to the light and sound effects.” The dinosaurs actually move and the decors imitate the natural environment as much as possible.

Learning about dinosaurs through play

Leegwater: “The target group consists of families with children of primary school age. The children learn a lot about the dinosaurs in a playful way.” For example, the children can go on an expedition with a treasure hunt where you can read which prehistoric beast each dinosaur is. You can also take a step into the past with a VR experience, and fossils can be found in the sandbox.

Ticket sales are going fast and some days are already sold out. The dinosaurs can be seen until August 28.

Source: Studio040

Translate: Ayşenur Kuran