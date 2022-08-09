Flowers to commemorate man who died during Geldrop Highland Games

In the field near Geldrop Castle where Sunday’s Highland Games ended so fatally for 65-year old Jan, children are playing. In the flower garden, where the victim was mortally wounded by a metal ball, people are enjoying the beauty of the flowers and the shade provided by the trees. The only traces of the bizarre accident are a bench with a few bunches of flowers and a notepad where people can leave a message in commemoration of Jan.

Balance Jos, coming to take a look at the provisional memorial, was there on Sunday: “I was watching the games with my wife when things went wrong. The 20-year-old man throwing the metal ball, a giant of a man with his height of well over two metres, lost his balance, When the ball shot over the hedge and we heard screams, followed by a deadly silence. People were shocked out of their wits.” The burning question on many people’s minds is, how on earth could this happen? “We will not be abe to answer that question”, Jan Verbruggen, coordinator of the sense experience garden says. “It is what it is, we cannot turn back time”.

Pilot project

The Highland Games at Geldrop Castle were some kind of pilot project, says Jan, a try-out. “It was fun. The atmosphere was good, people were keen, the location spacious enough to accomodate the event. But the misfortune of a ball landing off course because of someone losing their balance turned it into a tragedy.”