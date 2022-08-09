Flowers to commemorate man who died during Geldrop Highland Games

In the field near Geldrop Castle where Sunday’s Highland Games ended so fatally for 65-year old Jan, children are playing. In the flower garden, where the victim was mortally wounded by a metal ball, people are enjoying the beauty of the flowers and the shade provided by the trees. The only traces of the bizarre accident are a bench with a few bunches of flowers and a notepad where people can leave a message in commemoration of Jan.
Pilot project
The Highland Games at Geldrop Castle were some kind of pilot project, says Jan, a try-out. “It was fun. The atmosphere was good, people were keen, the location spacious enough to accomodate the event. But the misfortune of a ball landing off course because of someone losing their balance turned it into a tragedy.”
