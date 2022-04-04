Students want to make Eindhoven more accessible for specially abled people

Four students from Fontys Hogescholen in Eindhoven have come up with an initiative to make Eindhoven more accessible for elderly and specially abled people.

They created a website where residents can report a problem spot that needs fixing. ”We want to improve the situation for elderly and specially abled people”.

Dilara Braat is one of the initiators. She participates in the Fontys Empower project. For that project, she and her classmates came up with the idea of creating a hotline. “At first, we wanted to change and adapt things ourselves, but then we quickly realised that we didn’t have enough knowledge. So we decided to make a website where people can report places that need fixing urgently”.

Reports

“To get people to report the problem, we put up posters all over town. They contain a link to the website and a QR code. That way, people can easily scan the code on their phones and send their reports to us”.

Still, not many reports have come in yet. “The posters have not been up for very long, so we expect more to come in. And if that is not the case, then perhaps it is already very well regulated in Eindhoven”, says the 20-year old student with a laugh.

Goal of the initiative

If a lot of reports eventually come in, the students want to go to the municipality with their results. “Of course, the reports are only useful if something is done with them. We hope that the municipality will take it seriously and take action”.

Residents who want to report a problem spot can go to the website.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan