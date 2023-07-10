Waalre jubilee party called off early

The jubilee festival to celebrate Waalre’s 100th anniversary was called off early on Sunday. It was because of the heavy storm that was expected to pass through in the evening. “The programme of Waanzinnig Waalre was cancelled on Sunday due to the bad weather forecast. The foundation unfortunately had to take this decision,” the organisation said in a statement.

‘Pain in the heart’

According to the organisation, the event site, near the Huis van Waalre, is home to many valuable items. The built-up facilities must therefore be taken down on time. “The Waalre100 foundation takes this decision with pain in its heart. Both the equipment and the safety of the guests are at risk.”

Catch up later

The Waalre100 foundation plans to catch up with Sunday’s programme at another time. When that will be is not yet known. Over the past two days, however, there were already some celebrations. These included a local talent show, the brass band performed and children could have fun during all kinds of activities. Sunday afternoon several choirs performed and in the evening singer Ferry te Lits was on stage.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan