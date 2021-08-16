The dance festival “Smitske” at Evoluon will go ahead. The Eindhoven comedian Gerrie Smits, an organiser of the dance event, has found a location for his own one-day festival. The festival will take place outside the Evoluon. The first act, DJ La Fuente, has also been confirmed.

Permission from city hall

Smits launched the idea of the so-called Smitske Festival at the beginning of August, planned for Saturday 16 October. The Eindhoven city hall gave permission for around 750 visitors to attend the event. It was decided that the event would go ahead if all 750 tickets had been sold by Sunday 15 August.

Start of “Smitske”

“It actually started as a joke to give my performance in Heeze more publicity”, says the comedian from Eindhoven and avid festival-goer.

“We had just been told by the government that only 750 people were allowed at a festival. Most organisations then decided to cancel their festivals. I was really disappointed because I had tickets for two festivals in the region.” He sees his Smitske Festival as a kind of cool counterpart, “And to show what is still possible during the corona crisis”.

Festival to continue for good

DJ La Fuente has agreed to perform at the festival. Gerrie Smits has also confirmed the location as the Evoluon. “As a true Eindhoven inhabitant, you can only be proud to be allowed to organise a festival in this iconic building”, says Smits.

The cost of a ticket is around 15 euros. Even though they couldn’t reach the target of selling 750 tickets, the organisers have decided to go ahead with the festival since the ticket sales look promising.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan