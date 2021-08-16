VVD wants to restart community centre De Ronde

Neighbourhood centre De Ronde has not survived the corona crisis. The VVD (People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy) wants the municipality to look at restarting the community centre.

The fact that community centres are having a hard time in the corona period is nothing new. They were already granted a moratorium on rent payments as long as they had no income. In addition, the municipality set aside 250,000 euros to cover gas, water, and electricity costs.

For De Ronde in Lakerlopen, it was not enough. According to the VVD, the closure of the community centre is problematic not only for the function it fulfills for the neighbourhood, but also because non-neighbourhood associations could use the community centre.

Therefore, the VVD wants the municipality to look into a restart at a smaller location for the centre. The VVD also asks whether the council is prepared to help think about how De Ronde can achieve healthy financial management.

Source: studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan