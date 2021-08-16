Still something for music lovers: record fair returns

The POPEI record fair returns to the Klokgebouw this Sunday. The fair, named ‘One of the cosiest music parties in Eindhoven’ by POPEI, will take place around the Klokgebouw. Keeping the fair inside is not an option, because of the corona measures.

But that shouldn’t spoil the fun. “Less quantity but more quality, and 32 metres of LPs, CDs and singles is still a lot of music,” the organisation says. “The café is open and the entrance fee is still zero euros”, a godsend according to the organisation.

For many music lovers, the record fair is a ray of hope in dark times. In a period when more flexible corona rules make larger events possible again, the cultural sector is largely left in the dark. Something that leads to a lot of discontent among music lovers.

The record fair will be held on 22 August and lasts from 11 am to 5 pm.

Source: studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan