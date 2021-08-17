PSV leave with 22 men to Lisbon

The PSV selection to Lisbon ended with 22 men. Their first game is on Wednesday, in the duel against Benfica.

Boscagli, Van Ginkel, and Mario Götze are among the 22 players in the squad that generally has few surprising names. Nick Viergever is missing from the team.

Mario Götze is present. The German player, or rather his younger brother, was the subject of much discussion on Monday morning. Felix Götze ended up in hospital this weekend. The younger Götze plays for 1. FC Kaiserslautern and collided with an opponent in that match, hitting him on his temple. He collapsed on the field.

After the accident, Felix was taken to hospital. His club has now announced that he is recovering. He is said to have since left the hospital.

Götze is therefore part of the match against Benfica. Drommel, Max, Boscagli, Van Ginkel, Gakpo, and Zahavi, who were all rested against Heracles, are also part of the squad

The match in Lisbon will be played on Wednesday at 9 p.m. Whoever wins the duel will qualify for the lucrative group stage of the Champions League.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation by: Hang Vu.