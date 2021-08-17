Festival Smitske sold out after all

The goal of selling 750 tickets within a week was not reached, but a few days later, the festival of the comedian Gerrie Smits is sold out after all.

The organiser says he is happy that the 750th ticket has been sold. “Despite the fact that we were unable to sell the tickets within a week, we continued anyway”, says Smits. “The last few days, tickets suddenly went very fast. We needed just over a week to sell the 750 tickets.”

Now that the last tickets have been sold, Smits can focus on getting the rest of the festival up and running. “We already have a collaboration with DJ La Fuente and the Evoluon, and now we’re going to work quickly to put the finishing touches on it,” Smits said.

The festival will take place on Saturday 16 October from 14:00 to 23:00.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation by: Hang Vu.