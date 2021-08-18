Much talked-about swimming tournament comes to Eindhoven

ISL, the International Swimming League, is coming to Eindhoven from 11 to 28 November, the council has announced. There has already been unrest about the possible arrival of the tournament.

When, in early July, it was announced that Eindhoven council wanted to bring the tournament to the city, swimming clubs reacted with anger. The tournament would mean that swimmers would not be able to use the water for a month. The council promised the clubs that it would provide ‘alternative swimming facilities’.

Now that promise needs to be upheld, because ISL prefers to hold the event play-offs of in Eindhoven. That is the second round of the competition. The first round takes place in Naples. The final will take place in another city in early January 2022.

Although the contracts between organiser and council still have to be signed, councillor Stijn Steenbakkers is already enthusiastic. “It is great that the ISL has chosen Eindhoven as host city. We look forward to welcoming the swimmers, their coaches and teams”.

“A major international event like ISL is interesting for Eindhoven – the swimming capital of the Netherlands”, Steenbakkers says. “The many, big names in swimming will be an inspiration for young people and regular visitors to the Pieter van den Hoogenband Stadion. In addition, it is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs – who were struggling due to the lockdown, to benefit from the event”.

In the International Swimming League, founded by Ukrainian billionaire Konstantin Grigorishin, various swimming clubs compete against each other. Grigorishin says he is pleased to be able to organise part of the tournament in Eindhoven.

“We are happy that Eindhoven is ready to join Naples, Budapest, Dallas, Las Vegas and London on the list of exciting cities the ISL has worked with. The Dutch are known to be passionate swimming fans who will no doubt be delighted to see local stars such as Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Kira Toussaint, Femke Heemskerk and Arno Kamminga in action”, Grigorishin said.

