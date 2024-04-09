Police End Illegal Party in Best

The police cleared an illegal party in a squat on De Maas in Best on the night of Saturday to Sunday. An unknown number of injuries were reported.

The police had to use batons several times because partygoers did not want to leave the site. Several police dogs were also used to clear the grounds and the street. The police ensured that the generator was disabled and confiscated parts of the sound system.

The party was held in several rooms and stages in an empty complex that previously housed a tennis club. The building had been occupied by squatters for some time. The building will be cleared next week.

Complaints

Also striking were the many international visitors and foreign license plates on cars at the parking lot. There were many complaints from the area about noise pollution, including from an adjacent hotel. There were many cars on the grounds of the so-called Leisure Center on De Maas in Best

Many partygoers were unhappy with the police approach. Several ambulances were deployed to transport the injured. Nothing is known about the severity and circumstances of the injuries sustained.

Around 4 a.m. the largest group of partygoers had left the business park in Best.

